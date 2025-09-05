Dexter: Resurrection season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the big finale this week on Showtime, is there 100% going to be a Dexter: Resurrection season 2? Or, have we reached the end of the line?

There are a lot of different things that are worth getting into here, but let’s begin with where things do officially stand at present: The series has not received any sort of official order for more episodes. However, at the same time it does feel like more is coming. The ratings for season 1 were great and beyond just that, it has generated some of the best fan response since the beloved season 4 of the original with the Trinity Killer.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

So what is Showtime waiting for? That’s hard to say, but remember that there was a recent corporate takeover; Original Sin was canceled, but all signs do point to them moving forward with the sequel series and getting the writers’ room underway soon. We wouldn’t be worried.

As for what the second season could be about, the Dexter: Resurrection finale introduced a number of different possibilities. For example, Don Framt a.k.a. the New York Ripper is still out there. However, is Claudette going to just be able to track them down now? That feels possible. Meanwhile, Dexter has in his possession files of several other killers including Rapunzel, who managed to get away earlier in the season after attending Leon Prater’s retreat. There are a lot of things that could be explored, and that is without even mentioning what Joey Quinn could do once he realizes that Angel is dead.

Our hope here is that the sooner the order happens, the faster the show ill get back. Our hope is that you will have a chance to see it come summer.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Dexter: Resurrection right now, including more from the finale

Do you want to get a Dexter: Resurrection season 2 renewal soon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







