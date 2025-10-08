Slow Horses season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Widespread threats

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see Slow Horses season 5 episode 4 arrive. So what will we say leading into it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin here by just noting that “Missiles” is going to be an installment that is stuffed full of action and drama. We know that Slough House has been in lockdown, but it appears as though some characters are going to find a way to get past it. Of course, that was what the whole ending to episode 3 was all about, and now, we’re in a spot where we are going to see them try to figure out exactly what is happening with the two Mayoral candidates.

Below, you can check out the full Slow Horses season 5 episode 4 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Flyte sets out to find Roddy’s girlfriend. The gang is dispatched to two different campaign events to prevent another attack.

In general, it is our feeling that as this episode is going to be one where we do end up learning more about who are really after these politicians and what their end goals are — or at the very least, that is our hope at this point. We are of the belief that the more we learn and the faster that happens, the better off the final episodes are going to be.

Also, can we just throw it out here that we absolutely love how totally unhinged the Flyte – Roddy relationship is? There is something about watching the two of them even somewhat around each other that does make us happy.

What do you most want to see moving into Slow Horses season 5 episode 4 when it arrives?

Not only that, but do you think that this is one of the better seasons so far? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

