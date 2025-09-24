Is Rosalind Eleazar leaving Slow Horses, role of Louisa?

Following the Slow Horses season 5 premiere on Apple TV+, this week, have we reached the end of Rosalind Eleazar as a cast member?

After all, take a moment here to remember what happened with Louisa. She said goodbye to Slough House, perhaps temporarily or forever, and had a messy and almost-romantic scene with River. He kissed her, she didn’t understand why, and we were reminded that River is one of the most socially inept agents possible. This is about one of a million reasons why he is in Slough House in the first place.

So why lose the character at this point? Speaking to The Wrap, creator Will Smith noted that this move really honors Mick Herron, who often does send off characters in rather surprising ways:

Like you say, [that exit was] a surprising moment. Mick is brilliant at getting rid of characters in unexpected ways. It’s never predictable. It’s never by the numbers. Because there was so much loss in Season 4, at the start of Season 5 you’re on edge because you think anyone could go at any point. So even if you don’t kill anyone off, you’ve still got the tension of that. With Louisa, we knew we weren’t going to have her much this season, but we still felt like we could make these amazing scenes with her.

In the end, the biggest thing that we can say here is that this is a show that is likely to send up spinning in a few different directions. Because Louisa is not dead, she could easily come back. However, the series moves forward and there are multiple crises at hand! Because of that, we really do not think there is a lot of time for people to sit back and reflect on what happened.

