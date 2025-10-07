High Potential season 2 episode 5 spoilers: About ‘Content Warning’

Next week on ABC, you will have a chance to see High Potential season 2 episode 5. Is there anything more that can be said about it?

Well, first and foremost we think that the story “Content Warning” is going to actually shine a light on influencer content houses for a certain percentage of the audience. Unless you are really plugged-in to internet culture, you may not realize that there are places out there where content creators live together in the hopes of constantly building up their followings and doing crazy stunts together.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full High Potential season 2 episode 5 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

When a social media stunt turns deadly, Morgan and Karadec head to an influencer content house to track down answers. Meanwhile, the LAPD team adjusts to Captain Nick Wagner’s new role, and Ava seeks out more information on Roman’s disappearance.

We tend to think that the Wagner storyline is one that will simply take a little bit of time to really materialize, mostly because you have a new face and there is adjustment that comes with that. We do think that the writers are out here to just create a totally new dynamic or an adversary for the rest of the team, but they will want his spot within the larger DNA of the show to feel natural. Cultivating that is something that takes a little bit of time and does not just happen overnight.

Is there probably going to be some sort of hiatus with this show before too long? Most likely, as there are some listings that suggest a break is coming on the 21st. However, we’ll cross that bridge further when we get there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to High Potential

What do you most want to see moving into High Potential season 2 episode 5 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







