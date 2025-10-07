FBI season 8 spoilers: Will Nina return?

The premiere of FBI is going to be arriving to CBS shortly in a new Monday-night timeslot, and of course there are a lot of things to wonder about. What is a major one? Well, think in terms of how much of Nina and Scola together we are going to see.

Over the past couple of years, it was easy to say that an appearance or two from Shantel VanSanten was a sure thing. After all, she was a cast member on FBI: Most Wanted and working out some of those crossovers was an easy thing to do. It is harder now that the spin-off has been canceled, and you now have to find a way to schedule things out when she has a lot of other things going on.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Mike Weiss alludes to this while also talking about some potential story plans for this character moving forward:

We hope to see Nina and touch on Scola and Nina’s relationship. That’s a storyline that we don’t want to abandon just because [Most Wanted] is no longer on. We’re hoping to see Nina in a couple of different ways, but if I’m being totally honest, [Shantel] is an in-demand actress and we’re still trying to figure everything out.

Given that network TV shows have long seasons, it basically means that there is a long period of time for a lot of this to be figured out — and that nothing has to be rushed here at all. The most important thing is simply that we do get a lot of great stories no matter how much Nina turns up — and if she doesn’t, hopefully the writers have plans for that, as well. Given that the series focuses mostly on the lives of agents at work, it may not be too difficult, all things considered.

