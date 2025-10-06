Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 sneak peek: Lamb’s new ‘trick’

In just over 24 hours you are going to have a chance to see Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 — and more bathroom humor from Jackson Lamb?

One of the things that the Apple TV+ series does pride itself on these days is constantly shaking things up — and yet, if there is one other thing that is consistent, it is their emphasis on various fart-related commentary with Gary Oldman’s character. You can argue that there is some of it that is unnecessary but at the same time, could it actually play an important role in the next installment? You can argue so, especially in light of the latest preview released by the streaming service.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to TV Insider right now, you can see a Slow Horses preview that features Lamb doing whatever he can to stink up a room while Slough House is on lockdown. This comes to be a great annoyance from everyone at the Park who has invaded the facility, and annoying them may be a part of the goal … but is there another? Where things get a bit more interesting is when Lamb decides to ask for the bathroom, which makes us think that he may have another plan to get out of here and continue his current investigation.

So what exactly is said plan? There are a few different possibilities here, whether it be an escape or simply a way to get some of the Park agents to split up, giving other members of his team opportunity. Even if Jackson knows that his team is not build up of the best and brightest, the last thing he’d ever want is for them to be trapped. By virtue of that, we do tend to think there are some exciting moments that will be coming before too long here.

Related – Get more news right now entering the next Slow Horses episode

What do you most want to see moving into Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 when it arrivves?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







