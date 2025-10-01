Slow Horses season 5 episode 3: A search for Roddy’s girlfriend

As many of you may be aware at this point, Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 is coming to Apple TV+ a little bit later this week. What more can we say now?

Well, above all else, it is abundantly clear at this point that the folks at Slough House have their work cut out for them here, and for a number of different reasons. After all, Jackson Lamb is seemingly locked away from doing any further investigating, and it goes without saying that this is probably going to be a rather hard thing for him to deal with. Beyond just that, we also are aware of the fact that Roddy Ho’s apparent “girlfriend” is still out there, and there are those who clearly want him dead. Suffice it to say that this is going to make for some sort of extremely entertaining story coming up since it could be up to those in the Park to hunt her down.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead here, be sure to check out the full Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 synopsis below:

Flyte sets out to find Roddy’s girlfriend. The gang is dispatched to two different campaign events to prevent another attack.

Given that this is one of those shows that tends to move rather quickly over a six-episode season, it feels easy to say that a lot of major twists and turns are still coming. Also, you are better off being prepared for those to the best of your ability. The Mayoral campaign storyline does seem to have some sort of role amidst the greater chaos, as well — even if it is fairly unclear as to what exactly said role is going to be.

