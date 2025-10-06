Chicago Med season 11 episode 2: Nick Gehlfuss on big return

Wednesday night marks the arrival of Chicago Med season 11 episode 2, and it goes without saying that this one is big. We are talking about not just the iconic 200th episode of the series, and also one that is bringing back Nick Gehlfuss into the fold as Will Halstead!

Given just how iconic the actor was to the world of the medical drama over the years, it is hardly a surprise to see him tossed back into the mix now. So why is he back? While we’re sure that the writers could have thought of a few dozen reasons for a return, we honestly like that it is something personal — a bonding trip between himself and Owen.

Speaking about this further in a chat to TV Insider, here is at least some of what Gehlfuss had to say:

I think Will has had some struggles figuring out how to bond with Owen. And the reason I’m being a little cryptic on that is because some things will present themselves as why that is the case. So, Will is coming to Chicago Med with Owen to have a bit of a bonding experience, a boys’ weekend. That quickly turns wild.

Of course, seeing him with Owen will inevitably lead to a few more questions, as well, when it comes to his relationship with Natalie. This episode feels like it is going to be stuffed full of all sorts of warmth and nostalgia, but here is subsequently your reminder that Chicago Med also has a ton of different things going on in the present, and it is not going to be doing all that much to

