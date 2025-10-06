Severance season 3 premiere date: An October 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing about a Severance season 3 premiere date between now and the end of October? We recognize that the enthusiasm is going to be out there for a rather long time, and for good reason.

After all, the end of the second season has to be one of the more shocking and chaotic send-offs that we’ve had a chance to see for quite some time. We still do not know if Mark S. is ever going to leave Lumon at this point, and what becomes of Gemma still remains a mystery on the outside world. Also, Drummond is dead and we tend to think that there is going to be a ripple effect that goes through the entirety of the company.

So what are the chances that we learn something more substantial before the month ends? Make no mistake that we would love it. However, the odds of it happening are pretty darn slim. Remember that the season 2 finale just aired earlier this year and that the gap between the first and second seasons was impossibly long. It should be a little shorter this year since there is no SAG-AFTRA or WGA strike on the horizon but at the same time, it takes a long time to make and then to piece together after the fact. The biggest thing that we can advice everyone to do right now is simply be patient — and hope that the end result is worthwhile.

From where we sit, the most likely scenario here is that the third season is going to arrive at some point in early-to-mid 2027 — if it comes before that, consider it a miracle for us all.

