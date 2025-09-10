Severance season 3 premiere date: A September 2025 update

Now that we have made it into September and the fall is right around the corner, why not have another Severance season 3 discussion? We are thrilled to know that the world of Lumon is going to be continuing, and we certainly hope for answers on at least a few things. (Take, for example, what in the world is going to happen to Outie Mark.)

Well, first and foremost, let’s just remind everyone out there that a third season is very-much in the works and you do not have to worry about that. The problem here really comes down to the wait, as there was notoriously a huge gap between season 1 and season 2. Some of that was due to the industry strikes of 2023, but there is still no hiding the fact that this show takes a really long time to air in general.

This brings us to the part of this article where we do have to share some of the unfortunate news — namely, that we are going to be stuck waiting for a while for premiere date news. Heck, we could even be waiting to learn about production as we have not heard too much about that as of yet. This is a series that has a lengthy process of getting the story together, and that is without even getting into the way in which they are filmed.

As for whether or not there is a chance for us to learn something more about the show at all this month, this is where we turn to the Primetime Emmys. Given the amount of cast members who could be on the red carpet, we tend to think that there will be at least some questions asked about the future there. How much people know is a totally different story.

