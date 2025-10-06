Virgin River season 7 premiere date: An October 2025 update

With us now into October 2025, is there a chance that some Virgin River season 7 news is coming up on the horizon? Are we close to finally learning when the series will be back for more?

Just like you would expect there are a number of different things worth discussing here … but where do we start? Well, it is worth remembering at this point that season 7 production has already wrapped up. By virtue of that, it is our feeling that the powers-that-be are actively working at this point to ensure that these episodes are edited and as close to perfect as possible.

Now, this is where we do of course have to remind you that a long wait here is still ahead. While there is a chance Netflix reveals a Virgin River premiere date this month, it is certainly far from guaranteed. They have never guaranteed that the show will be back this calendar year and even if it did, we’re looking most likely at a December start. Personally, we think that it is a little more realistic at this point to see it back in either January or February, largely because a 13-14 month wait between seasons is straight out of the streaming service’s playbook.

As for what you can expect the story to be on season 7, most of it begins with that crazy Charmaine cliffhanger at the end of last season. What happened to her? Beyond that we do tend to think that the show is going to get more into some of Mel and Jack’s future. They have found a lot of happiness in their love story and yet, we are well-aware at this point that there are some more chapters to rite for their story.

What do you most want to see moving into Virgin River season 7, no matter when it airs?

