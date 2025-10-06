Wayward season 2: Star hopes for renewal

Even though the first season of Wayward was billed as a limited series over at Netflix, is there still a chance for something more?

Well, here is the thing: We have certainly seen a number of examples already of limited series that do somehow find their way back for more. It really just comes down to popularity; if enough viewers watch, the streaming service could go ahead and order more. It is really just a matter of waiting for a lot of the numbers to come in.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, star Alyvia Alyn Lind at least helped to indicate that ideally, the show could come back and there are more stories worth telling:

“We were all aware [that it was a limited series] from the start, and we were all sad about it from the start. As the cast got closer and everybody had so much fun together, we got sadder and sadder as the season progressed … But you never know. Limited series get picked up [for more seasons] all the time now, so we’re just hoping that Netflix wants to push it further. We all want more for our characters, especially me. I want to see where Leila goes. I love her so much.”

So how long could Netflix wait in order to make a decision here? Typically they tend to renew a lot of their shows within a few months, and you can easily argue that the same could be said here. However, because season 1 was a limited series. There is no real timetable that you have to sit back and actively think about. This means effectively that in the event that there is another season, you could be waiting around potentially for a couple of years in order to see it.

