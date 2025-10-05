King & Conqueror season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following the season 1 finale that you had a chance to see today on BBC One, is there a chance of a King & Conqueror season 2? Or, have we reached the end of the road for the historical drama?

Well, there are of course a number of different things that we could theoretically say regarding the future here, but let’s just begin by noting that as of right now, nothing has been officially determined as of yet. It does appear as though there are some talks and discussions happening, but the powers-that-be are still being reasonably patient when it comes to determining the future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

One thing that we can certainly say for now is rather simple: There is no real reason for anything to be hurried along here. Our general feeling is that there are certainly more stories to tell within this world and that is enough to keep up eagerly anticipating more at the moment. Just remember for a moment here that there are so many other historical dramas out there like The Last Kingdom and Vikings that went for many years while still being set deep within the past. For the time being, we tend to think that it will really just come down to whatever it is that the producers want to say with some of these characters.

Ultimately, if King & Conqueror does come back for more, the biggest bit of advice we can hand down right now is to also be patient on your end. We see no real reason to really think that we would see the show back until at least late 2026, if not early 2027. This is not one of those series that can be turned around quickly due to the sheer size and scale of some of what the producers are trying to pull off here.

What do you most want to see moving into a King & Conqueror season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







