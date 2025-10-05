Peacemaker season 2 episode 8 (finale): Everything changes?

In just a handful of days you are going to be seeing the all-important Peacemaker season 2 finale on HBO Max — do you want to know more now?

Well, let’s just start things off here with the fact that almost everything we’ve been seeing all season long here could be coming to a head, especially when it comes to various uses of the multiverse and the title character trying to figure out his role in it all. We’ve seen death, cameos, humor, and plenty of other surprises — but is the biggest stuff still to come?

If you are looking for a few more details all about what is coming up here, we can start by noting the following: The finale is slated to be almost an hour long. In a post on Threads, James Gunn confirmed that the exact run time is somewhat over 57 minutes. We may not know a whole lot more as of yet, but how much more do you really need to know to be excited there? The full preview for the final chapter can be seen over here; alas, there is no synopsis currently available.

What we can go ahead and say is that in some shape or form we firmly believe that the Peacemaker finale will set up a few other things within Gunn’s extended DC universe. For starters, we have the upcoming Supergirl film starring Milly Alcock. Beyond just that, though, we’ve also got Man of Tomorrow, the new film that will give both Superman and Luthor both major roles.

Season 2 has been nothing short of outstanding; by virtue of that, it feels pretty easy to assume that the next part of the season is going to stick the landing and then some.

