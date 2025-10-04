Ballard reportedly renewed for season 2 at Prime Video

We have suspected for a good while that Ballard season 2 would be coming to Prime Video at some point down the road. With that in mind, why not celebrate?

According to a report right now from Deadline, the Amazon-owned streaming series is bringing it back for another season. It has not been officially confirmed as of yet, but current indications suggest that the cast and crew have all been informed that it will be back for another chapter.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Does it make sense to get more Ballard? Absolutely. The Bosch spin-off show has a huge audience thanks to the source material, and Maggie Q has a fanbase of her own as a lead. The one concern that we had over the summer was that the binge release was going to slow down momentum to some extent, but it does not appear as though that has actually happened. Viewers continued to watch and so long as it makes sense for Prime Video financially, we tend to think it could come back.

As for when a second season could actually end up premiering, for now we would point mostly in the direction of the fall of 2026. A lot will depend, though, on 1) when the series ends up being renewed and 2) when the episodes are actually ready to air. Filming plays a role in all of this, but the best-case scenario in our mind is that cameras could start rolling once we get into the start of the new year. Doesn’t that make the most sense on paper, given the amount of time it would take to get the story ready behind the scenes?

Let’s just hope that, once again, we are going to get the perfect combination of action and drama moving forward…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ballard right now

What do you think about Ballard being renewed for a season 2 at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to get some more news.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







