Ballard season 2 renewal hopes grow; the reason why

Even though there is still no official Ballard season 2 renewal over at Prime Video, it does feel more and more like it is coming. For more evidence, all you have to look at the latest tax credit for the Maggie Q series!

According to a report from Deadline, the show has been granted a $14 million-plus credit to film in Southern California and more often than not, this is a strong sign that a series will be coming back for more. Typically studios themselves submit for these credits anticipating that more episodes are going to be coming, and this is good news for anyone out there who was worried.

Honestly, we will sit here and say that we more than understand anyone out there who actually was concerned about the future of the show, and for a handful of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that Bosch: Legacy was recently canceled, or that there was not really a lot of promotion actually out there for Ballard from the start. Yet, it does seem as though there was a generous amount of viewers for the first season, and we do still think that Prime Video likes being in business with Michael Connelly. As far as we can tell, there is no real reason for them to back away from this now.

If an official season 2 renewal does come out soon, it does open the door for more of the series to be coming at some point in 2026 — though we tend to think that it would be the second half of the year as opposed to the first. There is a lot that would still need to be worked out there.

