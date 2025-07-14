Ballard season 2: Maggie Q on possible renewal

We are just a handful of days removed from the premiere of Ballard starring Maggie Q over on Prime Video. With that, what does the future hold?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start things off by noting that the Amazon-owned streaming service has not been ordered for more episodes. Is there a chance that it could happen? Sure, but we are well-aware of the fact here that both the original Bosch and the spin-off were effectively canceled. Because of the way in which the new show aired all at once, there is also a mystery there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Maggie Q herself indicated that she still does not know what is going to be happening here:

I have no sense. This industry is not what it was before. It’s barely recognizable to me, and shows are so expendable. They can throw out a show in two seconds, and it doesn’t make a ton of difference that whole worlds and livelihoods are at stake. Studios always have options. But we have a writers room, and they’ve been writing away. The arc for the second season is very exciting. But I’ve had writers room hired before and then gotten canceled. So everyone’s like, “Maggie, of course!” I’m like, “No, no, no.” There is no “of course.” I am not a negative person at all. I’m a very positive person, but I’m a realist. They sent me reviews this morning and I didn’t want to read them. I’m glad they’re positive, but I don’t want to read them.

We do not think that a season 2 will be decided for at least another month or two, as Prime Video will want to analyze numbers in a number of different ways. Of course, they want to see how the first season performs. Beyond that, though, they also want to try and figure out if enough people watched all the way to the finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ballard now, including more thoughts on the future

Do you want to see a Ballard season 2 renewal at Prime Video down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







