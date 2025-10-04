The Great North canceled at Fox; no season 6 coming

After airing on Fox over the course of the past five seasons, some bad news is officially settling in The Great North — there will not be a season 6.

Late Friday, Deadline confirmed that the animated comedy, which was notably absent already from the network’s 2025-26 TV schedule, will not be coming back for more. The confirmation is not necessarily a surprise, but we have seen some of these shows be put off-cycle or air in the summer months instead. Because of this, we did not want to think that anything was 100% until this news officially rolled in.

In a statement per the aforementioned publication, here is what Fox Television Network President Michael Thorn had to say:

“We’re so grateful for everything Wendy, Lizzie, Loren and the amazing cast and crew put into The Great North … It’s difficult to say goodbye, but we’re thankful for the five hilarious seasons The Great North brought to the iconic Animation Domination lineup.”

While this news may be sad, it is not a sign whatsoever that Fox as a network is moving away from animation. As a matter of fact, they remain committed to it 100% across a number of other places on their lineup. For example, they have The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers (which has some of the same team as The Great North), and others still going strong. While animated shows on the network do tend to have a longer shelf life than some of their live-action fare, it is clear that nothing is guaranteed. If you love any of these series and want to see them stick around for a good while, the best advice we can give is that you watch live.

Are you sad that The Great North has been canceled over at Fox?

Are you at least glad that it had the run it did? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming that we do not want you to miss.

