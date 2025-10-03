Sugar season 2 premiere date: An October 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of October, are we going to hear more about a Sugar season 2 premiere date? If nothing else, there are some arguments you can make to suggest that Apple TV+ should be tempted to get some other info out there before too long. After all, filming is already done for the latest chapter!

So with that in mind, we are about to see something more? It would be nice, but the reality here is that the streaming service may still have an interest in keeping people waiting.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUGAR videos!

So if you are Apple, why wait to bring Colin Farrell back? Well, the biggest argument they may have is that they have a number of other shows that have been waiting in the wings for even longer. For example, think about the likes of For All Mankind, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, or Silo. All wrapped production a rather long time ago, and have also been on the air a good while longer than Sugar.

With all of the aforementioned information in mind, our general feeling at this point is that the second season is going to be launching at some point moving into the spring of next year — if we are lucky. That means that the chances of a big reveal in October are pretty slim to none, and we are going to be forced to wait for a good while longer to get some additional news.

What we can at least say for now…

The second season will have a somewhat similar format to season 1, at least in that there is another notable case that John will be taking on. Yet, at the same time, it does remain our hope that we are also going to learn a little bit more about his missing sister, someone who was at the forefront within the season 1 finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Sugar right now, including some other discussion

Do you want more news on Sugar season 2 before too long?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







