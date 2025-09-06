Sugar season 2 premiere date: A September 2025 update

Is there a chance that we hear something more about Sugar season 2 between now and the end of September? Of course, we would love nothing more than to have it back soon!

Well, here is at least a small element of good news we can share for the Colin Farrell series: Filming is done! By virtue of that, we at least know we’re moving into a spot where we really just have to wait and see what the producers and Apple TV+ want when it comes to getting it on the air.

Of course, it would be great to see season 2 back over the course of the next few months, but there’s a good chance that this is very much unlikely to happen. Instead, our feeling is that Apple will likely save the second season for the first half of next year, and we are going to be seeing some sort of announcement on it moving into November or December. This gives the streamer a great program for the 2026 window, and hopefully one that will get even more popular over time.

As for what the season 2 story is going to look like, we are 100% aware that there is a little bit of mystery here still. Nonetheless, it is our hope that we get an interesting new case for John to examine, while also getting closer to answering the big question so many of us want to know: What actually happened to his sister? How responsible is Henry in all of this? There were some nuggets that were dropped at the end of this past season but at the same time, it feels like there is a whole galaxy (pun intended) of things that could be explored.

What are you most eager to see entering Sugar season 2, no matter when it airs?

