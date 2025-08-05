Sugar season 2 premiere date: An August 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about Sugar season 2 between now and the end of August? Well, there is certainly a case for it!

First and foremost, remember that filming for the latest batch of episodes with Colin Farrell started all the way back in April. Since that time, we’ve heard a little bit about casting but honestly, not too much else. This is a series at Apple TV+ that is probably better off being filmed under a heavy veil of secrecy, as that is the optimal way to keep people talking about it when it is actually back. Just remember how shocking the twist was in the first season — even if it was rather decisive at the same time.

So are we now on the cusp of premiere date news? We’d love it, but we are probably still in too early a place. Our general sentiment right now is that the next season is probably poised to be coming out either in late fall or early next year, meaning that we are likely still months away from an actual premiere-date announcement. In the meantime, our feeling is that we will get another couple of teases here and there — and also, shouldn’t Apple be smart to really jump on promotion? Farrell’s star is in a great spot at this point thanks to The Penguin, and we hope the success of this gets people watching this new show, one of the most underrated of all 2024.

For those who have not heard, season 2 will feature a new case for John Sugar; yet, at the same time, we also think there’s an opportunity to explore further the truth behind his sister. That is something that has lingered as a question mark for quite some time.

What do you most want to see moving into Sugar season 2 when it arrives?

