Sugar season 2 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to get news on Sugar season 2 between now and the end of July? Make no mistake that we want it … but getting it? Well, it still does not feel like that is going to be coming anytime soon.

Here is what we can go ahead and say from the jump: The Colin Farrell series started up production on the new season earlier this spring and as of this writing, we’ve yet to hear anything regarding its completion. (We know that as of late last month, cameras were still rolling.) Our hope certainly remains that by the end of the summer, everything will be shot and from there, the Apple TV+ show will shift over to post-production. That process could take a little time, especially if the story does decide to move more info science fiction than they did in season 1.

For now, we do think that if you are wanting more premiere-date news this month, you are sure to be disappointed. There is no real reason to think that we are going to get that for at least a few more months, and the show itself could be starting around the time we get into the end of this year or the winter / spring of 2026. What matters the most is that the producers take their time to ensure that we get something awesome on the other side.

What will the season 2 story be?

We do believe personally that we are going to get some sort of continuation when it comes to John’s sister, largely because it would be rather strange not to after what we learned regarding Henry. Even still, it is our belief that this will be mixed in with some other major case, similar to what we had in season 1.

What are you most eager to see entering Sugar season 2 when it arrives?

