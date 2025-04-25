Sugar season 2 spoilers: Quantum Leap star, former Supergirl join

We have made it no secret over the course of the past several months that we are thoroughly excited for some more Sugar on Apple TV+. Now that we’ve said all this, what more can we share now?

First and foremost, why not rejoice in the fact that a Quantum Leap star is now joining Colin Farrell and the rest of the cast? According to a new report from Deadline, the actor (who played Ben across the NBC revival series) is going to be a major part of the show moving forward.

Unfortunately, there are not a lot of other details regarding the actor’s role on the show moving forward, but there is more that we can say regarding some other additions.

Shea Whigham – The character-actor extraordinaire is going to be coming on board the Sugar world as “a government agency employee helping Sugar in his investigations.”

Sasha Calle – Meanwhile, the actress (who plays Supergirl within The Flash) is going to be playing a “hustler” working for the title character. John is clearly going to need whatever help he can moving forward, and for good reason given that (spoiler alert) many of his fellow aliens ventured home at the end of season 1.

We do believe that the second season is going to feature a new case for John to try and solve; yet, at the same time, there is still a larger mystery to consider. We are speaking here in particular about one revolving around Henry and John’s sister. What happened to her? We do think that it is one of the stories that really defines everything when it comes to his character.

