Dexter: Resurrection season 2 renewal: An October 2025 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to hear more about a Dexter: Resurrection season 2 between now and the end of the month? After all, remember for a moment here that the Showtime drama has been close to greenlit, though it still has not been 100% confirmed.

Now, is there a chance this is going to be rectified sooner rather than later? In theory, we tend to think so. However, at the same time we recognize that nothing is altogether a sure thing in this new post-merger Paramount. Because they canceled Original Sin, we do still have that voice in our head that makes us worry.

Ultimately, we do still remain optimistic that a season 2 with Michael C. Hall is coming, and it will be announced in some sort of super-official capacity before too long. There is still so much to explore when it comes to Dexter Morgan’s future, and a lot could come down to also trying to figure out how to top what we already saw when it comes to Leon Prater in season 1.

We already know that there are a lot of fun casting rumors out there for the next season, with a fun one related to Bryan Cranston being tossed all over the internet. It goes without saying, but we do tend to think there will be some sort of big name who comes on board … but the talk with the Breaking Bad alum is just that. It is fun speculation and of course, we are eager and curious to see if anything comes of it.

Also, we are hoping that the next chapter of the show will arrive at some point in 2026.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

