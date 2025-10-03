NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 2 spoilers: A Gibbs milestone

For those who are not aware, NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 2 is a story that will be airing on Tuesday, October 21 — and by this point, shouldn’t we have some answers on the Lala situation? We tend to think so, just as we also imagine that the series will be looking to get back into a rather established rhythm.

One of the real important things about the prequel is getting the occasional opportunity to dive back into the past of Leroy Jethro Gibbs whenever we possibly can. This includes key milestones, whether it be how he meets people or advances in his career. This could be one of the important things about the second episode, as we see him take part in an interrogation for the first time.

If you look below, you can see the full NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 2 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

“Who by Fire” – When the body of a college swimmer washes up on the beach, the team must determine if it was an accident or murder. Also, Gibbs prepares for his first interrogation, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, Oct. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

It is the interrogation part that for right now leaves us the most intrigued, largely due to the fact that this is something that Mark Harmon’s version of the character perfected so many years later. Yet, everything is a journey to get to that point, and we do firmly believe that there are going to be a lot of peaks and valleys — and why wouldn’t there be? It is inevitable that there are going to bumps in the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

