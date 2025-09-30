NCIS: Origins season 2 trailer: Is this life without Lala?

Given that the premiere of NCIS: Origins season 2 is just a matter of weeks away from airing on CBS, this feels like the right time for a full trailer.

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly right now, you can take an extended look at what lies ahead, one that of course starts with asking some of the big questions from the end of season 1. After all, is Lala Dominguez really dead?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Ultimately, the trailer does not give away any information one way or another and instead, it simply does a good job of keeping us engaged as this version of Gibbs tries to manage his grief. He knows that the job must continue but at the same time, that may be a hard thing to do. Everything included in the process may not be the same.

We’ve stated this already, but one of the most difficult challenges entering the new season is honestly figuring out a way in which Lala could actually still be out there. After all, just consider some of the information that we know at the moment. Eventually he gets married for a time to Diane Sterling, who we met at the end of season 1. If Lala is still around, does that ever happen? Also, it does not seem as though anyone who is around NCIS in the present is altogether aware of her. There is no real evidence that she stays with the team so even if she does somehow make it through this, she could vanish into the wind. This is why, in our dream scenario, present-day Gibbs is actually off looking for her.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Origins right now, including Mike Franks’ brother

What do you most want to see heading into the NCIS: Origins season 2 premiere on CBS?

Have any big predictions? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







