Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 episode 3: ‘Warzone’

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to see Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 episode 3 arrive. What will the focus here be?

Well, first and foremost, we do tend to think that the spouse / family twist will be important and emphasized in some ways. Yet, at the same time, this is not a show that really has to change that much about its identity. This is really all about watching some famous people who are thrown into some difficult / unpredictable situations. How many of them are going to be able to make it through them all?

If you look below you can see the full Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 episode 3 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

FOX’s ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, returns for a fourth season, enlisting a new troop of household names to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. This time around, the recruits will be training in Morocco and will endure the extreme circumstances of urban warfare. New this season, some recruits arrive in pairs consisting of spouses and family members, but will compete individually. With nothing more than a radio kit and each other, the recruits must communicate effectively and move quickly as they work together to identify fallen comrades in a casualty evacuation test behind enemy lines. Then, when their team’s mission is compromised, they must cross rooftops to make it to extraction in the all-new “Warzone” episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airing Thursday, Oct 9 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SFT-403) (TV-14 D,L,V)

We will at least say here that communication could be the biggest cause of the stress here. The more that you struggle with that, the more likely it is that there will be other drama and people leaving the competition.

What do you most want to see moving into Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 episode 3?

