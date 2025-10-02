Gen V season 2 episode 6: Cate’s sentiment towards Marie

As we look more and more towards Gen V season 2 episode 6 on Prime Video next week, it appears as though at least a few things will be different. After all, consider the fact that Marie just brought her sister back from the abyss!

There is no denying that this moment was fundamentally powerful but at the same time, there is a ton of important stuff that happened before then, as well. After all, it is worth noting that this came after Marie, Jordan, and Emma originally decided to rescue Cate from Elmira, recognizing that there was a good chance that this could be an elaborate trap.

We know that the relationship between Cate and the others has been rocky (that’s putting it mildly), but is there still a chance for some redemption down the line? Let’s just say that from where we stand at the moment, anything is possible.

To learn a little bit more all about this at present, just take a look at what Maddie Phillips told Variety about where Cate’s head is at, and her character’s emotions watching what happened with Marie at the end of episode 5:

I decided on the day that there’s going to be just so much empathy and sympathy for Marie. I think Cate was flooded with gratitude that they came and got her. And she knows Marie’s heart, she knows that everybody has just been trying in their own ways to do the right thing, and nobody’s out here being a villain. Even though Marie blew her arm off and everything, she knows more than anybody that things happen because of where our perspectives are being directed and whatnot. Whether it was her ability to hear thoughts or just knowing Marie’s character, she just knows that this was an incredibly huge moment for Marie to find her sister. She knows the context of the situation. She hasn’t known where her sister has been for a very long time. And knowing how it feels to have a sibling disappear and have it be your fault, I think it was just a huge moment of deep empathy and just really feeling for her. Cate was having sort of like a secret bonding moment with Marie, even though Marie was not even thinking of her in that moment.

Do we think that these characters will become great friends? Probably not, but it does feel like this is a moment that could actually help the two understand each other so much better. For now, there is at least greater hope they will work together for the rest of the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

