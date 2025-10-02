Gen V season 2 episode 6 spoilers: What is Marie’s mindset?

As we get prepared to see Gen V season 2 episode 6 on Prime Video, it does feel like a lot of things are going to feel different.

After all, for Marie Moreau, it feels like she has a much better understanding of both her powers and her capabilities. She can bring people seemingly back from the dead! She has been able to help her sister and with that in mind, where could she take it?

Well, at this point, let’s just say that Marie is starting to get a handle of her ever-growing power. Speaking right now to The Wrap, Jaz Sinclair had the following to say about how her character could struggle with her role in the universe:

“We definitely saw the underbelly of that this season. It was always kind of like, I really want to be powerful. I really want to be in The Seven, which is— everybody wants that … Most of the season, she’s like, ‘Miss me with the I’m the chosen on” narrative.”

Will that change over the course of the season? For now, let’s just say that there is at least a reasonably good chance of that. There is more than likely a few more things that Marie has to figure out but beyond just this, you also have to remember that others may be trying to use her for a specific end goal. This is where you have to look at Cipher. We have learned a lot about him over the course of the season but for now, the biggest thing we’ll say is that we have a hard time thinking that he is altogether virtuous.

