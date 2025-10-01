Gen V season 2 episode 6: What does Marie do now?

Following the events of this week’s installment, we more than understanding wanting more news on Gen V season 2 episode 6. How can you not?

Well, the first thing to remember entering this episode is honestly quite simple: Everything continues to change for Marie. She was able to do something with Annabeth that she never realized she was capable of and because of that, there are more questions. Can she really do this in order to help others? Just how beneficial is this for you, really?

Of course, we want to see episode 6 give us more opportunities to learn more about Marie and her powers. However, at the same time, we also need to see some more exploration into Cipher and what some of his own personal endgame could be here. We’ve made it now past the halfway point in the season and because of that, we tend to think that everything story-wise is going to accelerate.

It may be a bit stealthy, but one thing that we are hoping to also see explored at this point is tied to Sam and Cate. Just remember that in between seasons, it really felt as though these characters were a little bit more on the side of Vought. However, you can argue that there are some changes now happening. Where all of this leads does remain to be seen but for us personally, we are more than a bit curious since there is a lot of history with them and the other characters now.

Could more crossovers be coming?

Well, we do think there is a chance that this will prove to be the case — after all, consider the sheer number that we have seen so far!

What do you most want to see at this point moving into Gen V season 2 episode 6?

