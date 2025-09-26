Gen V season 2 spoilers: Is there still optimism ahead?

As many of you are most likely aware at this point, we have reached the halfway point of Gen V season 2. By virtue of that, we do think it is important to sit back and think about what could be coming … and also who some of the major players are.

Ultimately, this is where we turn over to the character of Cipher. This is someone who has clearly established himself to be the Big Bad of the season and beyond that, he has the ability to effectively jump into someone else’s super-powered body. He is incredibly dangerous but at the same time, there is still a shred of hope in here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional GEN V reviews!

How much hope are we talking about here? Well, speaking to The Wrap, Hamish Linklater (who plays Cipher) had the following to say about the story, and also the topical messages at present:

“As an actor citizen, all you want to do is be part of things that are part of projects that are in conversation with the present moment … It’s very rare that you get to do that. So it’s a real privilege when those jobs come along. The show is super dark and super violent and super current, but it’s also super optimistic, I think, hopeful, and that optimism is in the title. It’s in the next generation. And so hopefully the generation that’s watching ‘Gen V’ will join the resistance.”

If there is anyone who is going to be taking out Cipher, it has to be Marie, right? The crazy thing about the show at the moment is that he is actually trying to make her stronger; yet, in doing so, is there a chance that he could actually be setting up his own demise?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Gen V right now, including what else is coming up

What do you think we are going to be seeing on Gen V season 2 as we move forward?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







