Gen V season 2 episode 5 spoilers: After that Cipher reveal…

As we look more towards Gen V season 2 episode 5 on Prime Video, it does feel like we are entering a different era for the show. After all, we now have so much more of a sense as to who Cipher really is, especially when it comes to what he is capable of.

Ultimately, knowing that Cipher can basically transport himself into other Supes makes him incredibly dangerous for a number of reasons, with the central one being that he could end up wrecking havoc with whoever he wants at the center of it. He could use Marie as the ultimate weapon; or, could he end up wanting to take over Homelander? To destroy him?

We are at the halfway point of the season and by virtue of that alone, it is our general feeling that everything is about to get so much more intense — and for good reason. There are going to be a lot of chances coming up at this point to learn more about Cipher, but also how someone like Marie could try to fight back. We know that he has been trying to get her to level up on some level … but to what end? Also, how can some of her friends actually help her?

The only thing that we can say with some measure of confidence at this point is that things are about to get so much crazier, and for one simple reason: This is what we have seen over the years with this franchise. There is a chance that more cast members from The Boys pop in at some point, but it remains to be seen just what form that would ultimately take here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

