Gen V season 2: Erin Moriarty on Annie appearance

One of the things that Gen V has done from the get-go is give us cameos from people within the world of The Boys. Some of them can feel like mere cameos, whereas others are more important for the larger story.

When you think back to the premiere, we certainly had more of the latter for Erin Moriarty, who reprised her role as Annie January in a pretty important way. Starlight is one of the reasons why Marie went back to Godolkin in the first place, as she has now been tasked with trying to get to the bottom of Odessa. This is without a doubt a difficult job to pull off, but one that she is qualified in some ways to do.

If you head over to the official Instagram for the show, you can see a video in which Moriarty discusses the significance of Annie turning up to help Marie. She sees a real commonality between the two as the good people who are left in this world — also, we tend to think that Annie does not have a lot of these people left to turn to. Just remember for a moment here that Hughie, Kimiko, and many other members of The Boys were taken at the end of last season, so allies are in short supply.

Ultimately, we do think that if Marie is successful in learning everything there is to know about Odessa, we could end up seeing her play a role on the fifth and final season of The Boys. Yet, we recognize that she needs to survive what is around her first and that doing that within itself is not a particularly easy thing to do.

