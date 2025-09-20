Gen V season 2 episode 4 promo: Marie versus Jordan?

As we get ourselves more prepared to see Gen V season 2 episode 4 on Prime Video later this week, one thing already feels clear. At this point, the folks behind the scenes seem to be ready (and happy) to crush our collective hopes for Marie and Jordan to find peace.

After all, Dean Cipher seems to have a new plan for Marie … one that involves having her fight Jordan?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new promo for what lies ahead, one that certainly signals that Jordan’s punishment for their comments at the end of episode 3 will be engaging in some sort of supe warfare. For Marie, meanwhile, the idea here is to try and find a way to expand out her powers even more. Given that Cipher is the sort of terrible dude who will do whatever he can to boost her potential … but why? What does he really get out of all of this? Sure, there is something interesting about the idea that he may theoretically be making her stronger, but everyone in this world has their own agenda.

Of course, the biggest thing that we’re worried about here is that Cipher is going to do something further to cause Marie to hurt Jordan. After all, this does not feel even remotely like something that they would be willing to do on their own. Since when has that ever been a part of their DNA? The simplest answer is that it is not, and that throws another lawyer of complexity into what may be both a messy show and a messy situation.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

