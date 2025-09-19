Gen V season 2 episode 4: The complicated future of Jordan

As we look more and more towards Gen V season 2 episode 4 on Prime Video, of course there are reasons aplenty for excitement! However, at the same time, you can argue that there are reasons aplenty to be uncertain regarding the future, as well.

After all, consider the following when it comes to Jordan: At the end of episode 3, they took it upon themselves to air out all of the dirty laundry of Godolkin, including things meant to be blamed on Starlighters instead. They may be going from the top of the leaderboard here to a bonafide pariah.

So how is the character going to handle the consequences of their actions? This has to be one of the most compelling teases for the future here, and it starts with the fact that Godolkin likely has to do something. Sure, there may be a person or two out there who could consider claiming that they were “brainwashed” or something of that ilk, but what are the odds that this would really work? From where we stand, it feels like that is more or less slim to none.

We tend to think that Jordan moving forward is going to be forced to do something for the school that they don’t like, and that Cipher could put them in a situation where they don’t have much of a choice. Ultimately, it feels like there are a lot of people who are serving as pawns for Dean Cipher’s larger plans — though it remains to be seen what all of the specific plans here are.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

