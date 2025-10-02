Law & Order season 25 episode 3 spoilers: ‘White Lies’

What is there to look forward to heading into Law & Order season 25 episode 3 when it arrives on NBC next week? Well, for starters, another tense case. Beyond just that, though, some subject matter in “White Lies” that may be topical to a lot of what is going on in the world today.

After all, consider for a moment here that we are living in a society where corporate takeovers have become relatively common. The same even goes for smaller businesses. Anytime that you have a lot of money at play, there is potential for things to go wrong … and with that, potential for people to get killed. It does appear as though this sort of chaos is going to rear its head early and often on the upcoming installment.

Want to learn a little more now? Then go ahead and check out the full Law & Order season 25 episode 3 synopsis below:

10/09/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A bulldog investment fund manager is murdered in the midst of a client’s big takeover. Price goes to desperate lengths to prove the suspect’s motive. TV-14

Of course, we do anticipate that there are going to be your standard twists and turns over the course of the episode, and who knows? There may be a chance we get potentially surprised by something in here, as well. There may also be at least one or two personal sideplots sprinkled into the case, largely because that is something that we have very-much come to expect.

One interesting programming note here: Per the Futon Critic, originally an episode titled “Bend the Knee” was meant to air next week. That installment no longer has a premiere date.

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order season 25 episode 3 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

