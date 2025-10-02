Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 teaser: Enter Dr. Tire?

CBS has released now the first teaser for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2, and let’s just say that this one contains quite the Easter egg!

So, what are we looking at here? Well, for the first time, we have a reference to Dr. Tire on the show!

If you head over to the official Instagram right now, you can see the Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage teaser in which Georgie claims that he wants to name the tire shop Dr. Tire — he and Ruben bought the place from Jim at the end of last season, and there could be immediately conflict that comes from this. We know that Dr. Tire is eventually the name of the chain that makes Georgie successful within the timeline of The Big Bang Theory, but that does not mean things go great for him right away. Ruben’s future remains unclear, and there is a chance that things get worse far before they get better.

Not only is all of this true, but you can also make the argument that the same could be true for Georgie and Mandy’s relationship. We do still think that they have a chance of making it as a couple but at the same time, how can we sit here and say that anything is somehow a sure thing? Their marriage has to fall apart at least once for the title of the show to make sense — this is the specter hanging over everything, just as we also had one that came about on Young Sheldon with Sheldon’s dad.

Amidst all the drama, though, we do still expect laughs — this is, after all, a comedy!

