Chicago Fire season 14 episode 2: Severide, Kidd’s challenge

As we look a little more towards the future of Chicago Fire season 14 on NBC, one thing should be clear: There are a lot of challenges ahead. That is even more true now for Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide as the two of navigate a difficult path towards having a family.

After all, it is important to remember first and foremost here that Stella sadly lost the baby, meaning that she has to navigate this tragedy with her husband. At the end of the episode it was suggested that the two could take in an older kid in desperate need of a home, but will that happen?

Speaking to TV Insider about some of the obstacles that the two characters encountered during the premiere, here is what showrunner Andrea Newman had to say:

Yeah, I mean, for us, this is a show about emergencies and first responders and crises, and I think a lot of it was just what can you throw at them and what will happen when you give them [challenges]? But we wanted to keep it real in the sense that there’s no planning perfectly having a family, that there’s just so many things that can go wrong or go in different directions than you expect. And for Kidd and Severide, we set up this kind of beautiful moment of, “Isn’t this perfect?” And Severide was so happy, and Kidd, feeding off that, was so happy. But at the end of the day, looking back, Kidd had a lot of hesitations and concerns about pregnancy and what that would look like for her, how it would change her as a firefighter, all that. So, to throw a wrench in the best laid plans and see how they handle that, Kidd might be feeling a little relieved, and then that would make her feel guilty and terrible. And Severide was going to pick up on that and kind of follow her lead because she experienced a loss, and he wants to respect that, and he did, too. And she’s got to kind of figure out how to navigate his emotional state. And it’s all about having a plan for family and having it not go the way you planned. And maybe your family will end up looking very different than the original starting place, but it’s still a family nonetheless. So, putting our two leads in that position and shaking it all up and seeing what comes out.

There are going to be a lot of challenges for the two moving forward … but how are they going to come out on the other side? Despite all of the drama, we do still think that Chicago Fire is the sort of show that wants them to be in a good place. They are, after all, one of the most important couples in all of One Chicago at this point.

