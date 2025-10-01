The Chi season 8 will be final one on Showtime
While we are more than a little bit excited to know that The Chi season 8 is coming to Showtime, here is your reminder that the news is a little bittersweet. After all, this is officially going to be the final chapter for the long-running series.
Is this a shock? Yes and no. Most series on the premium-cable network tend to shut down around this time, with Shameless being the only real exception. Yet, viewership was still so strong for the series that you could have made a case to keep it going for a while. This is the second major decision that we have seen made regarding a show under the new post-merger regime at Paramount. Remember here that Dexter: Original Sin was shockingly canceled, despite the series already having a season 2 renewal.
In a statement (per Deadline) regarding the end of The Chi, creator Lena Waithe indicates that she had a hand in ending the show:
“When I created The Chi, it wasn’t just about making a TV show — it was about owning our narratives and telling our stories with truth, care, nuance and complexity. It was about showing the soul of the South Side — the beauty, the pain, the grit, and the magic that lives in every block, and in every family … After much reflection, we have made the decision to end The Chi with season 8. I know, for the sake of our story and our characters, it’s the right thing. I am committed to delivering a final season that our Chi Family deserves.”
Waithe also goes on to acknowledge the larger cultural impact of the series:
“It’s been the honor of my life to build a platform for artists to shine — not just in front of the camera, but behind the scenes as well,” Waithe said. “To helm the longest-running Black drama on television is a huge honor and it’s something I don’t take lightly.”
Fingers crossed, we will see the endgame play out net year — we already know it will be emotional.
