The Chi season 8 premiere date hopes at Showtime

Following the big season 7 finale this week on Showtime, what better time is there to discuss The Chi season 8? There are plenty of reasons for excitement here, no?

After all, we do think the most important thing to note here is that the network has already renewed the long-running drama for a season 8 — not that this is not that much of a surprise. This series remains incredibly successful, especially when it comes to streaming on Paramount+. A lot of this comes down to the writers’ ability to almost constantly mix things up from one season to the next. They have never been afraid to add or remove people based on the story, and they have made the community itself as important a character as anyone.

Now, let’s just go ahead and talk about potential premiere dates. Remember here that it does take a good while to make a season of television, but the early renewal for The Chi likely helps it to a certain extent. The hope here is that it could air next summer on Showtime, and that more details start to arrive next spring. The reality here remains that even when the episodes are ready, it is up to the network to determine when they arrive on the air.

As for whether or not season 8 will be the final one, it is obviously a conversation worth having at this point. We may not want it, but there are only a select few shows in the history of the network that lasted longer than this — a good example is Shameless. Meanwhile, a number of other series including Dexter and Weeds ended at this particular point in time. One way or another, we hope that we get clarity before the final season premieres.

What are you most eager to see moving into The Chi season 8?

