Grey’s Anatomy season 22 trailer teases major death

One thing that we’ve known about the entire summer within the Grey’s Anatomy world is this: They want you to be pretty darn afraid. Why wouldn’t they, all things considered? They want you to clearly believe that the life of at least one major character, if not more, is in jeopardy following the major cliffhanger at the end of season 21.

So is someone going to die? Based on the latest trailer unveiled by the ABC, the answer to this could end up being yes.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a little bit more of what we’re talking about here, as we see multiple characters panic following the explosion in the OR. Meredith, Teddy, and Catherine are among those featured … but then there are plenty of others who are not.

So who is the most likely to die at this point? We do think that it is easy to point in the direction here of Link, given that he was the person working at the time the crisis began in the room. However, it also feels like he’s the most obvious person to go and there is already a panic in the trailer that he does not make it. What would be traditional Grey’s Anatomy here would be to pull a bait-and-switch, one where he survives but at the same time, we end up losing someone unexpected.

Then again, could the writers kill Link thinking that we wouldn’t expect it? That’s a bait-and-switch on top of one but in the end, it’s something that we would hardly be surprised to see. One way or another, we do think that answers are going to be coming in the premiere — there is no reason to think they will keep us waiting.

