Chad Powers season 1 episode 3 air date, what lies ahead

After the big premiere today on Hulu, do you want to learn a little bit more about Chad Powers season 1 episode 3? It is hard to blame you!

Remember this first and foremost: The whole purpose of us getting two episodes off the jump today was to get people excited about the road ahead for Glen Powell and the rest of the cast. It would be nice to see this continue but at the same time, Hulu likes to do weekly rollouts follow the premiere week. That is also the case here, as you are going to be seeing episode 3 arrive on October 7.

If you have not heard too much about Chad Powers as a series yet, we are happy to help with that! First starters, take a look at the official logline now:

Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers — a talented oddball who walks onto the struggling South Georgia Catfish.

Meanwhile, the episode 3 synopsis does its job to set up what all is coming story-wise:

It’s the second half of the season opener against Ole Miss and the Catfish are losing. Stuck on the sidelines together, Chad and Ricky team up and try to save the day.

We do think that one of the smarter things that Hulu has done is to premiere the show right in the middle of football season. This is when the emotion is out there for the sport, and we do wonder if this can do for football-related TV shows what Ted Lasso did for soccer. Then again, there has been a lot more football-centric programming in America as of late than there has been soccer. It is not a perfect one-for-one comparison in that way.

