Is Alien: Earth new tonight on Hulu? Season 2 hopes

Is Alien: Earth new tonight on Hulu? Make no mistake that at this point, it is clear that there is a lot more to enjoy from these characters and this world.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to emerge here and hand over some of the bad news: If you do want more of the series, you will be waiting a while. Last week served as the season 1 finale of the Noah Hawley creation and now, a potentially long wait looms … one that does not have a super-clear end in sight.

After all, at this point FX has technically not renewed Alien: Earth for another season and while we like to think it is inevitable, we’re also aware that nothing is altogether certain. Just remember for a moment that this is an extremely expensive show to make and while most reviews were positive of season 1, the series did have its detractors.

Our general feeling, though, is that a renewal is going to be announced at some point in the next several weeks and if we are lucky, we will be seeing the show come back at some point in 2027. While we would love to get more of it before then, we have to be realistic here and acknowledge that cinematic shows like this require a lot of development. Not only do you have the writing and filming period, but also a great deal of post-production in order to ensure that the episodes are properly edited. None of this is stuff that can actually happen overnight. We just have to cross our fingers and hope for some awesome stuff here soon enough.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

