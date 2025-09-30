High Potential season 2 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Behind the Music’

As we get prepared to see High Potential season 2 episode 4 on ABC next week, do you want to learn a lot more information all about it?

Well, let’s start here by giving the producers an approving nod for making the show go in a fairly nostalgic direction moving forward. After all, the title for the next episode is “Behind the Music” and that makes us think almost immediately of old episodes of the docuseries over on VH1. Remember when there was such a thing as music-focused television? It does make sense that the industry would be a focus of the story to come, but remember here that this is still a crime procedural. All of this is, of course, tying in to what happens with Morgan and the team.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details right now about High Potential season 2 episode 4, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

An investigation involving the murder of a local singer uncovers details that reopen a strikingly similar decades-old cold case. Later on, the team rallies around Soto after she is passed over for the captain’s chair.

Just in case you were not aware at this point, the folks behind the scenes of the series are probably doing cartwheels in celebration of its success. After all, a new report from Deadline notes that the recent season 2 premiere drew an incredible 12+ million multiplatform viewers. This is enough to make us think that a season 3 is close to inevitable at this point, though we also do not think that anyone involved is going to rush into getting the news out there. The most important thing we can all do right now is enjoy the story that is right in front of us.

What are you most eager to see moving into High Potential season 2 episode 4 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back here — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







