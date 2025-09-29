Tracker season 3 key art all about the action

In just a matter of weeks, we are going to have a chance to see the Tracker season 3 premiere arrive on CBS. How can we set the stage?

Well, we do have a new key art above that on all accounts, does a decent job of establishing more of what this series is all about — even if a part of that is just Justin Hartley in front of a sweeping vista. This represents the outdoorsy feel of this show, which stands out from most of the rest of the season for that very reason. Colter is front and center for the story, and of course a lot is going to be centered around the potentially family secrets that were exposed at the end of last season.

Do you want to know more about what is ahead here? Then check out both of the synopses below, which indicate everything that is coming within the two-part premiere.

Episode 1, “The Process” – As Colter grapples with the shocking truth surrounding his father’s death, Russell (Jensen Ackles) joins forces with his brother to help track down the missing wife and daughter of one of Reenie’s clients. Their reunion finds them mixed up in a chain of events involving a sinister underground operation known as “The Process,” on the third season premiere of TRACKER, Sunday, Oct. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jensen Ackles returns in guest-starring role of Russell Shaw.

Episode 2, “Leverage” – After discovering they’ve disrupted a sinister underground operation called “The Process,” Colter and Russell must race to find the source behind these chained events and end it once and for all, on part two of the two-part third season premiere of TRACKER, Sunday, Oct. 26 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jensen Ackles returns in guest-starring role of Russell Shaw.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Tracker season 3 when it arrives?

