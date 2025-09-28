The Marlow Murder Club season 3 premiere date hopes at PBS

Following the big finale today on PBS, when can we expect more news regarding The Marlow Murder Club season 3?

Well, as you would imagine, there are a few different things worth noting here — but we should start by noting another chapter is 100% coming. This is a renewal that was actually revealed in the spring, long before season 2 even premiered!

In a statement at the time of the renewal, here is what Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson had to say:

“It’s a thrill to bring a third season of The Marlow Murder Club to our US audience … I know our viewers are looking forward to more of the heart and humor that makes this series so special.”

As for what the story is going to be, Masterpiece also shared a few more details about that, as well:

Now an established part of newly promoted DI Tanika Malik’s (Natalie Dew) crime-solving team, retired archaeologist Judith Potts (Samantha Bond), dog walker Suzie Harris (Jo Martin) and vicar’s wife Becks Starling (Cara Horgan) are back and bringing their unconventional methods to a string of high-profile murders. From the sudden death of the nicest man in Marlow, the town’s beloved mayor, to a celebrity chef found dead at the launch of his cookbook with half the town in attendance, the team will be working under the watchful eye of the Marlow community. They’ll also be called to action at a university reunion in an eerie manor house where in a surprising twist, Becks finds herself amongst the suspects. Could this case threaten our amateur sleuths’ roles as civilian advisors?

As for when the next season is going to premiere, our general feeling is that at some point in the summer or fall of next year. There is no real reason for this to be rushed at this point, so long as viewership sticks around.

