Gen V season 2 episode 5 promo: Back to Elmira?

Next week on Prime Video, we are going to be seeing Gen V season 2 episode 5 on the air — so what is the main focus going to be?

Well, if you thought that we had reached the end of the Elmira facility being a big part of the show, then think again — it does seem as though at least one character in Cate will be sent there, per Cipher in the promo over here. What are Marie and the others going to do about it? Well, that remains a very-good question.

Based on what we know on the surface, there is not exactly a lot of love that Marie, Emma, and Jordan have for Cate, which makes a lot of sense given what happened at the end of season 1. However, letting her rot in Elmira is not a desired outcome.

If there is a larger question that we have to wonder at this point, it is simply this: Does any of this really connect to the training that Cipher has Marie doing? If there is one word that we would use to adequately describe this guy so far, it is “calculated.” After all, he seems to be doing every single thing that he is for a reason, even if that is not something that is altogether apparent or obvious to anyone at a specific point in time.

One other thing to wonder is this: How do his powers translate to whatever the endgame of the season will be? Now that we know that he can hop from one body to the next, it does fundamentally change the stakes the rest of the way.

