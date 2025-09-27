Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, Sept. 27, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We certainly recognize at this point the demand for new episodes — and for good reason! There are a lot of season 51 episodes at this point right around the corner.

Unfortunately, the bad news at this point is rather simple: You are not going to have a chance to see them tonight. There is no new episode, but the plan is for the premiere to start off here in just seven days! Bad Bunny will be hosting the first episode of the fall, and will be joined by none other than Doja Cat as the musical guest.

So what exactly do we think you are going to see over the course of this first episode? That is certainly a hard question to answer given that truthfully, we could see things go all over the map. Our general feeling is that you will get a few references to a lot of current events but at the same time, a show that will also be super in the moment for what’s happening in seven days. News stories now, after all, could be irrelevant.

We do recognize that there are a number of new cast members coming on board the series for season 51 and with that in mind, it does feel like a few of them will have moments or two to shine — though hardly not all of them. We tend to think that a lot of newcomers really spend the first several weeks of the season trying to figure out where they stand within the messy Studio 8H architecture.

