Grey’s Anatomy season 22: Could Sophia Bush return?

As we look a little bit towards the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy season 22, why not go ahead and discuss potential returns? This time around, we tend to think there is value in particular to looking at the future of Sophia Bush as Cass.

Ultimately, we do understand that there are some who feel like this story is 100% done, as the focus here could instead be on trying to find different sources of drama for Teddy and Owen. However, showrunner Meg Marinis indicated to TVLine that they would love to have Bush back, though she hesitated to say that it is 100% happening.

In the end, Marinis indicated why there was some enthusiasm behind the scenes that came with making a return happen:

“Yeah, I think Sophia’s an electric person. She brings a lot of energy [to the scene] … And the character that we crafted for her has kind of the same effect. No matter if she’s interacting with people on a professional level or a personal level. I feel like people are drawn to her, which is really, really fun to play with as a writer.”

We do also tend to believe there is a chance that a few other notable names do appear on the show this season, whether they be newcomers to the Grey Sloan or people we have seen the past. One way or another, we do think that a lot of people know that nostalgia is a primary selling point for this series. Also, we have a really hard time thinking that this will ever change for however long that it does end up lasting.

