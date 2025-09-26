The Diplomat season 4: Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford promoted

We have known for a little while that The Diplomat season 4 is going to be coming to Netflix at some point down the road. Now, we have a better sense of who some of the major players will continue to be.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, both Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford have been promoted to series regular for the upcoming chapter, which we tend to think will premiere at some point in 2026. Janney of course plays the newly-minted President Grace Penn on the series; meanwhile, Whitford is set to portray her husband, the First Gentleman by the name of Todd Penn.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

In locking down this news early, it is a little bit easier to assume that both of these characters are going to be around for major roles on the series moving forward, something that we honestly very much appreciate. We tend to think that the more star power that a show like The Diplomat manages to gravitate, the better it is going to be down the road. We want to live in a spot where a ton of people are finding the series over time, especially since it has so much political intrigue at the center of it and still feels underrated.

For those who have not heard the news as of yet, the third season of the show is poised to arrive on October 16, and we do imagine that there is a lot of great stuff that is going to unravel here over the next few weeks. We’re also going into that more than prepared for a big cliffhanger, largely because of what we have seen this series do so far.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Diplomat right now

What do you most want to see moving into The Diplomat season 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead that we do not want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







